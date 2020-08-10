Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

ASC opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $134.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 600.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Featured Story: Market Timing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.