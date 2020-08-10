Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Update

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,700 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 567,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

APYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Apyx Medical from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

In related news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II purchased 28,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $93,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,250 shares in the company, valued at $93,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APYX opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 58.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

