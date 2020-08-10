Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Update

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 912,900 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 2,549.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 1,540.42%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTX. William Blair started coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

