Analyzing GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GoHealth and Goosehead Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Goosehead Insurance 0 1 2 0 2.67

Goosehead Insurance has a consensus price target of $73.33, indicating a potential downside of 31.11%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than GoHealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.4% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoHealth and Goosehead Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance $77.49 million 49.89 $3.57 million $0.22 483.86

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and Goosehead Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance 6.39% -22.88% 7.41%

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats GoHealth on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

