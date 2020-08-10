Analyzing Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) & Oak Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OVLY)

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Commercial National Financial and Oak Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Oak Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $22.51 million 1.61 $5.02 million N/A N/A Oak Valley Bancorp $47.65 million 2.30 $12.49 million N/A N/A

Oak Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Oak Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 21.50% N/A N/A Oak Valley Bancorp 25.36% 10.45% 1.03%

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats Commercial National Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant bankcard referrals, night depository, cash management, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, federal and state tax payments, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 12 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans; commercial business lending and trade finance; and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of January 24, 2019, it operated through 17 branches, including Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento; two branches in Sonora; three branches in Modesto; and three branches in Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. Oak Valley Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

