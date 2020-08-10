Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Short Interest Update

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 6,030,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of AMGN opened at $240.69 on Friday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.34 and a 200-day moving average of $227.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $717,600 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

