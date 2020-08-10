Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Short Interest Update

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 6,030,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of AMGN opened at $240.69 on Friday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.34 and a 200-day moving average of $227.46.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $717,600 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
