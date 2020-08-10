American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. American Vanguard posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.05 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other American Vanguard news, Director Esmail Zirakparvar acquired 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $40,967.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,939 shares in the company, valued at $523,818.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in American Vanguard by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVD stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.80 million, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

