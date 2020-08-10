American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARA. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on American Renal Associates from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Renal Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE:ARA opened at $6.39 on Monday. American Renal Associates has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $193.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.73 million. Research analysts forecast that American Renal Associates will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 54.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in American Renal Associates by 103.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Renal Associates by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

