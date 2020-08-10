Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of ATI opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.83. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.09 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 125.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 40.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

