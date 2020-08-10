Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $54,073.28. Also, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $74,413.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 30.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 76.39%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.