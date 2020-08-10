AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.02. AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,940 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $490,000.00, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -0.68.

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASNB)

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend.

