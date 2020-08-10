Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.63.

NASDAQ AXAS opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. The company has a market cap of $34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 3.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 169,916 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,041,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 3,083.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,852,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

