Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.63.
NASDAQ AXAS opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. The company has a market cap of $34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 3.38.
About Abraxas Petroleum
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
