$0.15 EPS Expected for ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.94 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATNI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. National Securities downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $58.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ATN International has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $79.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.80 million, a P/E ratio of 210.85 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -618.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $120,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,713,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William F. Kreisher sold 500 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $31,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $296,321 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ATN International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ATN International by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ATN International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.