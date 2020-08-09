Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given New $12.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZNGA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $37,579.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,731.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 268,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,452,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 421,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,617. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,668,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after buying an additional 39,478 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,651,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,074,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

