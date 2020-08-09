Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to “Hold”

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of VRA opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $142.19 million, a P/E ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.23 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 889,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 348,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 59,481 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 5.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 529,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 311.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 346,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 262,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 21.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

