Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) to Hold

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Renishaw from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of Renishaw stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. Renishaw has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $61.20.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

