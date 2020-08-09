Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.10. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 33.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 265,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,978.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $228,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,418.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,825 shares of company stock worth $282,976 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,148,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,829,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,427,000 after buying an additional 4,217,034 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,513,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,949,000 after buying an additional 1,966,305 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,027,000 after buying an additional 861,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,993,000 after buying an additional 806,622 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

