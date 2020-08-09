Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.32). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 1,540.42%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 2,549.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.41. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.