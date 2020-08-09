Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Lifted to Outperform at CLSA

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was upgraded by CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YAMHF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Yamaha Motor in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $15.90 on Friday. Yamaha Motor has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.23). Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Yamaha Motor will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

