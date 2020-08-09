XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Short Interest Update

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 225,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $20.10 on Thursday. XPEL has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $552.20 million and a PE ratio of 40.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 45.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,241,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,475,000. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 104,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in XPEL by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

