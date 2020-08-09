Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wix.Com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Wix.Com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.56.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $307.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.53 and its 200-day moving average is $178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $319.34.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 60.0% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 2.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.