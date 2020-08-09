William Blair Comments on Allstate Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a report released on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALL. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

Shares of ALL opened at $94.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Allstate has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $100.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $273,807.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,693,675.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Allstate by 31.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,821,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $858,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 26.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 130,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,949,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.