WideOpenWest Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of WideOpenWest in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WOW. B. Riley raised WideOpenWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $560.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 79.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

