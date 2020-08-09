Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $57.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.