Waves (WAVES) Price Hits $1.73 on Top Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Waves has a market cap of $177.50 million and $41.59 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00014673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, COSS, Exrates and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00023407 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00011887 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00009993 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,671,884 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Exmo, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, Bitbns, Tidex, Livecoin, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, YoBit, Coinrail, Gate.io, COSS, Stocks.Exchange, Coinbe, Kuna, Bittrex, BCEX, Exrates, Upbit, Liqui, Indodax and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

