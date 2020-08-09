WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRTBY. HSBC cut WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Get WARTSILA OYJ/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.84.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About WARTSILA OYJ/ADR

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.