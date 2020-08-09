Warburg Research Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €55.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.17 ($55.24).

Get Stabilus alerts:

Stabilus stock opened at €43.02 ($48.34) on Monday. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €28.62 ($32.16) and a 12 month high of €64.55 ($72.53). The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.17.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.