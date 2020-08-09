Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ VALU opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. Value Line has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $250.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of -0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 109.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Value Line by 381.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Value Line by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Value Line by 46.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Value Line by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

