Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ VALU opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. Value Line has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $250.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of -0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 109.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Value Line by 381.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Value Line by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Value Line by 46.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Value Line by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

