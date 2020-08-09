Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
UPLD opened at $40.46 on Friday. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48.
In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $275,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,883 shares in the company, valued at $58,699,854.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $335,373.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 549,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,754,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,903 shares of company stock valued at $781,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 66.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
