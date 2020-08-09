Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

UPLD opened at $40.46 on Friday. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $275,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,883 shares in the company, valued at $58,699,854.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $335,373.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 549,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,754,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,903 shares of company stock valued at $781,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 66.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

