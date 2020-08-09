Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.17.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display stock opened at $186.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.82. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 44.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 19.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 9.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 9.8% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.