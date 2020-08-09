United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UPS. Cowen raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.65.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $145.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.33. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 29,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after buying an additional 42,447 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 171.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

