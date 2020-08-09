Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) COO Sells $301,100.00 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $28.63 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 42.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,262,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,568,000 after acquiring an additional 374,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 68,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 30.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 125,813 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 89,677 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 850.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 311,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 279,035 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

