Truist Securiti Comments on TopBuild Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for TopBuild in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TopBuild’s FY2020 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLD. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.09.

BLD opened at $139.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average is $104.79. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.39.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $488,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $6,254,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,466.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,212,076 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 38.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

