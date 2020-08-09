Truist Financial Upgrades Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) to “Buy”

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was upgraded by Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.04.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $202.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.48. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.71, for a total value of $6,561,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,502,764.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,615,232. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.