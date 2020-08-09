TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 133.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. B. Riley began coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on TrueCar from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.82.

Get TrueCar alerts:

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $438.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.48. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 335.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.