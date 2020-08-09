Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tristate Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.94. Tristate Capital has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 17.89%.

In other Tristate Capital news, Director James J. Dolan bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $27,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,423 shares of company stock valued at $408,763. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 148.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 645,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 385,221 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 26.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 153,364 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 101.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 240,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 121,360 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Tristate Capital by 142.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 102,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.