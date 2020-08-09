TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded to “Buy” at BofA Securities

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by research analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $550.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.

TDG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $380.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.44.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $472.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $436.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $328.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,597,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total transaction of $2,225,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 125,823 shares of company stock worth $43,884,801 and sold 46,048 shares worth $20,632,706. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 121.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.