Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $580.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $475.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s previous close.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $480.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 189.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.62. Trade Desk has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $500.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $432.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.98.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $77,400,320.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,671,135.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 18,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.75, for a total transaction of $6,467,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,798,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,808 shares of company stock worth $98,947,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 107.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 134.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Trade Desk by 46.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $910,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

