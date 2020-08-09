Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $510.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $370.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $480.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $500.00. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.98.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 18,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.75, for a total transaction of $6,467,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,798,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $155,855.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,871,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,808 shares of company stock valued at $98,947,574. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 105.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 770.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 134.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

