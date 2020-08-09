Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Downgraded by Stephens

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $470.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $480.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.62. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $500.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $432.44 and a 200 day moving average of $309.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $1,055,584.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $2,957,455.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,808 shares of company stock worth $98,947,574. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

