TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

TPIC stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -258.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jayshree S. Desai bought 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,907.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $887,377.96. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $187,751 and have sold 125,000 shares valued at $2,680,500. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

