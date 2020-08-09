TheStreet Lowers Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) to C+

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IOSP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CL King cut their price target on shares of Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.49). Innospec had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $244.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $222,290.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,190.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Innospec in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

