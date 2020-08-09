TheStreet Lowers Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to D

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of DLA stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $31.71.
Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million.
About Delta Apparel
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.
Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.