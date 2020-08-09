TheStreet Lowers Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to D

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of DLA stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

