TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company has a market cap of $556.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.33. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 333.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. Research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,335,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,358.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 18.7% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 150.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 42,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 16.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth about $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

