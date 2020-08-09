Texas Roadhouse Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report issued on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $169,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 50.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

