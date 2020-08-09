Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Steven M. Burdick Sells 17,622 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,298.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,137,783.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TTEK opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average is $80.60. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $1,639,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

