Telsey Advisory Group Raises Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $20.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target lifted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHUY. Stephens started coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Chuy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie acquired 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,187.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,720.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

