Teleflex Incorporated Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $12.71 Per Share (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teleflex in a report issued on Sunday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $12.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s FY2022 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TFX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.40.

NYSE:TFX opened at $374.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $405.07.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Teleflex by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 431.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,368.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

