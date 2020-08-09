TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FTI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.28.

Shares of FTI opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.99.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 514.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 728.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

