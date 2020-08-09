Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,100,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,050,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $950,400.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Leigh Vosseller sold 20,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,954,800.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $900,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $107.75 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,788,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $283,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after purchasing an additional 873,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after acquiring an additional 199,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.62.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

